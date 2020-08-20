All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1 Toronto FC 3 0 3 12 12 7 Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5 Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7 Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8 New York 2 2 1 7 5 7 Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5 New England 1 1 3 6 4 4 Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9 D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7 Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3 Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8 New York City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6 Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 13 5 Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6 Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7 Los Angeles FC 2 0 3 9 15 10 Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9 Vancouver 2 4 0 6 7 13 Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 3 FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 4 3 Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11 LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 12

Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0

Monday, August 17

Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Tuesday, August 18

Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday, August 20

New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 21

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 23

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday, August 24

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.