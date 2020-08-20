All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|4
|0
|1
|13
|9
|1
|Toronto FC
|3
|0
|3
|12
|12
|7
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Montreal
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|8
|New York
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|7
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|5
|New England
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|9
|D.C. United
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Nashville SC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Chicago
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|8
|New York City FC
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|8
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|12
|13
|5
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|2
|11
|12
|6
|Portland
|3
|1
|1
|10
|8
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|3
|9
|15
|10
|Seattle
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|10
|Colorado
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|4
|0
|6
|7
|13
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|3
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Houston
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|11
|LA Galaxy
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0
Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0
New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.