National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/20 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _
Miami 9 9 .500
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2
New York 12 14 .462
Washington 9 12 .429 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 8 .667 _
Milwaukee 11 11 .500 4
St. Louis 6 7 .462
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5
Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 8 .692 _
Colorado 13 11 .542 4
San Diego 14 12 .538 4
Arizona 13 12 .520
San Francisco 10 16 .385 8

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:37 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.