All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Cincinnati
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Pittsburgh
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|Colorado
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|4½
|San Francisco
|10
|16
|.385
|8
___
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:37 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.