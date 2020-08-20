MEDICAL TAIWAN to be Held in October with Both Virtual and Physical Exhibitions

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 20 August 2020 - MEDICAL TAIWAN - International Medical, Health and Care Exhibition hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will run from October 15th to 17th, 2020 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. With both the physical exhibition and the "virtual trade show" that features exhibits at three-dimensional (3D) booths going on simultaneously, MEDICAL TAIWAN will be a perfect online/offline platform that pulls exhibitors and buyers together and helps usher in business opportunities in the healthcare industry, thereby promoting continuous development of international economy and trade.

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way we live and work, while accelerating the implementation of remote and online services that spawn extraordinary "zero contact" opportunities in many aspects. This year's show will go both ways -- physical and virtual, and the latter will be using virtual reality (VR) technology to make 3D booths possible, showcasing 700 medical products from more than 200 medical device manufacturers. For the physical exhibition, "trade show tour" broadcast will take the viewers to some of the latest products and technologies, and get to know the international healthcare players with "no social distance" needed.

In MEDICAL TAIWAN 2020, visitors have an opportunity to explore an entire "epidemic-prevention ecosystem" and the latest "smart healthcare" solutions. Taiwan's high-quality epidemic prevention products and the potential of its digital healthcare industry are on full display. One of the highlights -- TAITRA's Taiwan Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion is instrumental in facilitating medical and healthcare information exchanges via video conferencing, matching and allocation of medical materials, sharing of epidemic prevention experiences and updates of medical technology. It shows what Taiwan's healthcare industry can offer to the whole world.

Biotech and medical technology industries play an important role for Taiwan's future economic development and have listed as one of the six core strategic industries by Taiwan government. The policy resonates in various government agencies, industry associations and research institutes and many of which, such as Ministry of Health and Welfare, Industrial Development Bureau, Metal Industries Research & Development Centre, Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, Taipei Medical Instruments Commercial Association, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Association, Footwear and Recreation Technology Research Institute and Taiwan Sports Technology Association will bring their members to take part in this year's show, demonstrating the achievements of Taiwan's healthcare industry and its vision for the future.

MEDICAL TAIWAN also features "online sourcing meetings" where the local companies can connect with important buyers gathered by the 63 overseas offices of TAITRA in "real time", hoping it will lead to further cooperation in the future. The "MEDICAL TAIWAN Forum" will also be held during the show, focusing on the smart healthcare post-pandemic industrial development. Visit our website for more show information.

Website: https://www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html

Medical Taiwan Virtual: https://storage.googleapis.com/www.taiwantradeshow.com.tw/show-menu/202008/T-11440063.pdf

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.