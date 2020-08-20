Vietnam says Chinese bomber at disputed islands 'jeopardises peace'

The presence of Chinese bombers in the disputed Paracel islands in the South China Sea “jeopardises peace” in the region, Vietnam’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday (Aug. 20).

“The fact that relevant sides sent weapons and bombers to the East Sea not only violates Vietnam’s sovereignty but also jeopardises the situation in the area,” ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular briefing.

The ministry was asked to comment on the presence of at least one Chinese bomber on the Paracels, which China claims jurisdiction over along with about 90% of the South China Sea, which is known as the East Sea in Vietnam.