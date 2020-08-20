US Democrats reaffirm commitment to Taiwan Relations Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Democratic Party has reaffirmed its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act in its latest party platform passed on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

The Democratic National Convention is taking place from Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, even though the event is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition to formally nominating presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the Democrats also passed the new version of the party platform.

“Democrats are committed to the Taiwan Relations Act and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” it said. “We will underscore our global commitment to freedom of navigation and resist the Chinese military’s intimidation in the South China Sea.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) contends that the wording placed in the Democrats’ party platform demonstrates the party’s emphasis on the Taiwan-U.S. relationship and cross-strait stability. MOFA also welcomed and appreciated the long-term friendship expressed by the Democrats toward Taiwan.

Taiwan has long maintained an amicable relationship with the Democratic and Republican parties, said MOFA via a statement on Thursday (Aug. 20). The government is determined to continue close collaborations with both parties based on shared values, it added.

In the platform’s Asia Pacific section, the party stressed its concerns for the Chinese government’s controversial handling of economic, trade, security, and human rights issues. It also said it will “deter and respond to” Beijing’s military aggression.