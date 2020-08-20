  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan president promises 3rd relief package to boost economy

President Tsai encourages domestic travel and spending in order to mitigate economic hit from coronavirus

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/20 17:30
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) meeting business representatives Thursday Aug. 20 

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) meeting business representatives Thursday Aug. 20  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A third phase of relief measures with a budget of NT$210 billion (US$7.13 billion) and added investment totaling NT$6 trillion should help Taiwan recover from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday (Aug. 20).

The new programs arrive on top of previous packages totaling NT$1.05 trillion to help enterprises and workers through the impact of the virus. It forms the largest economic aid program in Taiwan's history, CNA quoted Tsai as saying.

The issuance of “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” beginning a month ago and measures to boost domestic tourism in the absence of foreign visitors have registered success in assisting businesses recover, the president told a business association.

Tsai encouraged domestic travel and spending to boost the domestic economy. Earlier, the Cabinet reportedly turned down a request from business groups for a new round of NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers and for tax cuts, mentioning the government’s growing debt due to the coronavirus crisis.
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
Tsai Ing-wen
relief package
domestic tourism
Triple Stimulus Vouchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan expands virus testing on workers with symptoms in high-risk settings
Taiwan expands virus testing on workers with symptoms in high-risk settings
2020/08/20 10:44
People under 50 more likely to spread coronavirus in Asia Pacific: WHO
People under 50 more likely to spread coronavirus in Asia Pacific: WHO
2020/08/19 19:33
Central Taiwan health chief investigated over proactive COVID-19 screenings
Central Taiwan health chief investigated over proactive COVID-19 screenings
2020/08/19 17:41
Taipei MRT stations transform into flower shops to aid wounded industry
Taipei MRT stations transform into flower shops to aid wounded industry
2020/08/19 17:25
Taiwan returnees test positive for coronavirus in Laos, Vietnam, and Shanghai
Taiwan returnees test positive for coronavirus in Laos, Vietnam, and Shanghai
2020/08/19 14:28