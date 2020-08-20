Taiwan names business leader Rock Hsu as acting head of cross-strait body

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s most prominent business leaders, Kinpo Group Chairman Rock Hsu (許勝雄), 76, will take over as acting chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF, 海峽交流基金會), the semi-official body in charge of practical matters concerning relations with China, the Presidential Office announced Thursday (Aug. 20).

The appointment had become necessary after the previous SEF chairman, veteran diplomat David Lee (李大維), became secretary general of the Presidential Office. Hsu, who already bore the title of deputy chairman at the SEF, emphasized the temporary nature of his new position, saying that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would be looking for a more permanent successor in the near future.

Earlier, a veteran of Taiwan’s relations with China, Chan Chih-hung (詹志宏), was announced as the new secretary general at the SEF, CNA reported. Chan had taken part in several rounds of cross-strait talks and served as an official at related government departments, according to the Presidential Office.