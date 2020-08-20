  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan names business leader Rock Hsu as acting head of cross-strait body

Veteran China expert appointed secretary general of Straits Exchange Foundation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/20 16:05
Business leader Rock Hsu with President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting Wednesday (Aug. 19). 

Business leader Rock Hsu with President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting Wednesday (Aug. 19).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s most prominent business leaders, Kinpo Group Chairman Rock Hsu (許勝雄), 76, will take over as acting chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF, 海峽交流基金會), the semi-official body in charge of practical matters concerning relations with China, the Presidential Office announced Thursday (Aug. 20).

The appointment had become necessary after the previous SEF chairman, veteran diplomat David Lee (李大維), became secretary general of the Presidential Office. Hsu, who already bore the title of deputy chairman at the SEF, emphasized the temporary nature of his new position, saying that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would be looking for a more permanent successor in the near future.

Earlier, a veteran of Taiwan’s relations with China, Chan Chih-hung (詹志宏), was announced as the new secretary general at the SEF, CNA reported. Chan had taken part in several rounds of cross-strait talks and served as an official at related government departments, according to the Presidential Office.
Straits Exchange Foundation
SEF
Rock Hsu
Tsai Ing-wen
Presidential Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
2020/08/18 16:16
President Tsai optimistic about Taiwan-Somaliland relations with establishment of representative office
President Tsai optimistic about Taiwan-Somaliland relations with establishment of representative office
2020/08/18 09:53
Woman vandalizes memorial of late Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui
Woman vandalizes memorial of late Taiwan president Lee Teng-hui
2020/08/14 15:10
China wanted legislative aides to steal Taiwan president’s medical records
China wanted legislative aides to steal Taiwan president’s medical records
2020/08/13 15:33
Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
2020/08/13 14:33