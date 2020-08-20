Czech senate president faces 3 coronavirus tests on Taiwan trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and his 90-member delegation will disembark in Taiwan on Aug. 30 they will face three rounds of testing for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Thursday (Aug. 20).

Vystrčil and his group of politicians, business people and scientists will visit the nation at the invitation of the Legislative Yuan, and travel to Taiwan by charter flight, leaving Prague on Aug. 29 and arriving back on Sept. 5, CNA reported. During their stay, they will travel by separate transport and stay on hotel floors separate from other guests, according to MOFA.

The coronavirus tests will take place within three days before their departure from the Czech Republic, the day of their arrival in Taiwan, and later during their stay. Members of the delegation also need to wear face masks and to measure their temperature each day, a MOFA spokeswoman said.

The Czech senate leader will address the Legislative Yuan on Sept. 1 and receive the Medal of Honor for Parliamentary Diplomacy from Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃). The visit has proven controversial because the Czech Republic maintains diplomatic relations with China, which has protested and threatened to take sanctions against Czech businesses.

The threats were said to have contributed to the death of Vystrčil’s predecessor, Jaroslav Kubera, who also had wanted to travel to Taiwan. His widow and the mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, will accompany the new senate leader on his visit.