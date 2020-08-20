Tigerair Taiwan abandons plans for Valentine’s ‘pretend tours abroad’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the popularity of “pretend tours abroad” during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tigerair Taiwan has abandoned plans for two such flights to mark Chinese Valentine’s Day, reports said Thursday (Aug. 20).

The “flights to nowhere” have become popular due to virus-related restrictions on international travel, with planes flying around the island and close to Japan or the Philippines before landing back at the point of origin a few hours later.

However, China Airlines (CAL) affiliate Tigerair Taiwan announced Thursday it was shelving plans for two flights in cooperation with e-commerce travel platform KKday to mark the Aug. 25 lovers’ day due to lack of interest, CNA reported.

The budget airline said its sales targets had not been reached for the Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 afternoon flights out of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The flights were to have lasted from 3:30 until 6 p.m., with each couple receiving an extra pair of free tickets that they would have to use together. The flight number had been dubbed ‘IT-2020,’ with the numbers an approximation of the Chinese pronunciation for ‘love you, love you.‘

While interest had been high, it still had not been enough, CNA reported, though the airline would still give customers who had booked the package one free ticket each to be used once the operation of its international network returned to normal.