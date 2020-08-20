Taiwan's US envoy, assistant secretary of state discuss collaboration in Latin America

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Wednesday (Aug. 19) met virtually with Michael Kozak, the U.S. State Department’s acting assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, to discuss collaborations in Latin America.

“We work together in Latin America and the Caribbean to advance our shared democratic values,” tweeted Kozak after the meeting. “Taiwan has also been a strong partner in the fight against #COVID19,” he said, adding the hashtag “#TaiwanCanHelp.”

We work together in Latin America and the Caribbean to advance our shared democratic values. Taiwan has also been a strong partner in the fight against #COVID19.#TaiwanCanHelp #TaiwanPuedeAyudar@TECRO_USA pic.twitter.com/a8fu2UH3yZ — Michael G. Kozak (@WHAAsstSecty) August 19, 2020

“Taiwan can help” is a mantra used by Taiwanese authorities as part of the country’s initiative to gain global recognition for its healthcare system and widely acclaimed response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the face of China’s pressure on international organizations to isolate Taiwan. The island nation has donated approximately 51 million surgical masks worldwide, including in the Americas.

“Pleased to engage with US friends on a variety of global issues, including our partnerships with important allies in the Western Hemisphere,” Hsiao later tweeted. Taiwan and the U.S. have stepped up collaborations in Latin America in recent years to curb China's growing influence in the region.

Pleased to engage with US friends on a variety of global issues, including our partnerships with important allies in the Western Hemisphere. #TaiwanCanHelp https://t.co/lyjRXmcIQb — Bi-khim Hsiao 蕭美琴 (@bikhim) August 19, 2020

Assuming the role of Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. in July, Hsiao met with David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, a few days after arriving in Washington. She also met with Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for Political-Military Affairs, earlier this month.