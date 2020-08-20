  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's US envoy, assistant secretary of state discuss collaboration in Latin America

Hsiao Bi-khim met virtually with US acting assistant secretary of state Michael Kozak on Wednesday

  111
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/20 12:36
Hsiao Bi-khim (left), Michael Kozak (top right) (Twitter, Michael Kozak photo)

Hsiao Bi-khim (left), Michael Kozak (top right) (Twitter, Michael Kozak photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Wednesday (Aug. 19) met virtually with Michael Kozak, the U.S. State Department’s acting assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, to discuss collaborations in Latin America.

“We work together in Latin America and the Caribbean to advance our shared democratic values,” tweeted Kozak after the meeting. “Taiwan has also been a strong partner in the fight against #COVID19,” he said, adding the hashtag “#TaiwanCanHelp.”

“Taiwan can help” is a mantra used by Taiwanese authorities as part of the country’s initiative to gain global recognition for its healthcare system and widely acclaimed response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the face of China’s pressure on international organizations to isolate Taiwan. The island nation has donated approximately 51 million surgical masks worldwide, including in the Americas.

“Pleased to engage with US friends on a variety of global issues, including our partnerships with important allies in the Western Hemisphere,” Hsiao later tweeted. Taiwan and the U.S. have stepped up collaborations in Latin America in recent years to curb China's growing influence in the region.

Assuming the role of Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. in July, Hsiao met with David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, a few days after arriving in Washington. She also met with Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for Political-Military Affairs, earlier this month.
Hsiao Bi-khim
Taiwan-US relations
Latin America allies
Michael Kozak
State Department
Department of State

RELATED ARTICLES

Mason Yu assumes chief role at American Institute in Taiwan's southern office
Mason Yu assumes chief role at American Institute in Taiwan's southern office
2020/08/19 16:33
Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
Trade pact will deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai
2020/08/18 16:16
US boosts Taiwan’s status without recognizing sovereignty
US boosts Taiwan’s status without recognizing sovereignty
2020/08/18 16:14
TECO director advocates Taiwan-US trade agreement
TECO director advocates Taiwan-US trade agreement
2020/08/17 15:17
U.S. condemns Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait
U.S. condemns Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait
2020/08/15 12:50