Taiwan expands virus testing on workers with symptoms in high-risk settings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (Aug. 19) that all contacts of returning Taiwanese and individuals working in high-risk public settings are now subject to coronavirus testing if they display symptoms of the disease.

Due to the rising number of imported cases in the country, CECC said during a press conference that tests will be carried out on anyone who has been in contact with returning Taiwanese returnees, or works in crowded public settings and has a fever, diarrhea, and respiratory problems. Crowded settings include public transportation, department stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, quarantine hotels, medical laboratories, hospitals, and healthcare facilities.

CECC said the new change also applies to food delivery workers since they have regular face-to-face contact with people. However, it stressed that those affected by the new criteria would only be tested following a doctor's recommendation, reported CNA.

According to CECC statistics, Taiwan's daily testing capacity is 7,400 daily, but approximately 200 tests are currently being done on a daily basis. Since several foreign nationals have been confirmed with COVID-19 after leaving Taiwan, CECC said more virus testing was necessary to get a better idea of the country's real COVID-19 situation, reported Yahoo News.