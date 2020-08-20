  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan expands virus testing on workers with symptoms in high-risk settings

CECC believes more virus testing necessary to get accurate idea of Taiwan's real COVID-19 status

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/20 10:44
Taiwan expands coronavirus testing in light of increased number of imported patients. 

Taiwan expands coronavirus testing in light of increased number of imported patients.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Wednesday (Aug. 19) that all contacts of returning Taiwanese and individuals working in high-risk public settings are now subject to coronavirus testing if they display symptoms of the disease.

Due to the rising number of imported cases in the country, CECC said during a press conference that tests will be carried out on anyone who has been in contact with returning Taiwanese returnees, or works in crowded public settings and has a fever, diarrhea, and respiratory problems. Crowded settings include public transportation, department stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, quarantine hotels, medical laboratories, hospitals, and healthcare facilities.

CECC said the new change also applies to food delivery workers since they have regular face-to-face contact with people. However, it stressed that those affected by the new criteria would only be tested following a doctor's recommendation, reported CNA.

According to CECC statistics, Taiwan's daily testing capacity is 7,400 daily, but approximately 200 tests are currently being done on a daily basis. Since several foreign nationals have been confirmed with COVID-19 after leaving Taiwan, CECC said more virus testing was necessary to get a better idea of the country's real COVID-19 situation, reported Yahoo News.
CECC
imported case
coronavirus test
virus testing
COVID-19
pandemic
food delivery

RELATED ARTICLES

People under 50 more likely to spread coronavirus in Asia Pacific: WHO
People under 50 more likely to spread coronavirus in Asia Pacific: WHO
2020/08/19 19:33
Central Taiwan health chief investigated over proactive COVID-19 screenings
Central Taiwan health chief investigated over proactive COVID-19 screenings
2020/08/19 17:41
Taipei MRT stations transform into flower shops to aid wounded industry
Taipei MRT stations transform into flower shops to aid wounded industry
2020/08/19 17:25
Intelligent Asia expo kicks off in Taipei, spotlights smart manufacturing
Intelligent Asia expo kicks off in Taipei, spotlights smart manufacturing
2020/08/19 15:36
Taiwan returnees test positive for coronavirus in Laos, Vietnam, and Shanghai
Taiwan returnees test positive for coronavirus in Laos, Vietnam, and Shanghai
2020/08/19 14:28