AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Drydene 311

Site: Dover, Delaware

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Dover International Speedway

Race distance: 311 laps, 311 miles

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won the spring race after starting 14th and Kyle Larson won in the fall after starting second.

Last race: Chase Elliott outran Denny Hamlin after a late restart in the series' debute on the Daytona road course, his third consecutive victory on road courses dating to last year.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick's lead over Denny Hamlin is now 118 points through 23 races, with Brad Keselowski third, 136 points back. Elliott moved up to fourth, 164 behind. ... The top seven drivers in the standings have combined to win 20 times this season. ... Defending series champion Kyle Busch remains winless, but has 10 top-five finishes.

Next race: Drydene 311, Sunday, Aug. 23, Dover International Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Drydene 200

Site: Dover, Delaware

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Dover International Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won the spring race after starting fourth and Cole Custer won the fall race after starting third.

Last race: Austin Cindric continued his recent domination of the series, pulling away to beat runner-up Brandon Jones by more than 7 seconds, Cindric's fifth victory in six races.

Fast facts: Cindric's fifth victory pulled him even with Chase Briscoe for the series lead. It also allowed Cindric to expand his points lead over Briscoe to 48 after 19 races. Noah Gragson is third, 90 points off the pace. ... Cindric finished second in the only race he didn't win in the last six starts.

Next race: Drydene 200, Sunday, Dover International Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

KDI Office Technology 200

Site: Dover, Delaware

Schedule: Friday, race, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Dover International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Johnny Sauter won the only truck race after starting second.

Last race: Sheldon Creed held on through two restarts with less than five laps to go and beat teammate Brett Moffitt by .743 seconds on Daytona's road course.

Fast facts: Austin Hill leads the points standings by 54 over Moffitt, 59 over Zane Smith, 63 over Ben Rhodes and 64 over Christian Eckes through 12 races. ... Creed, sixth in points, and Grant Enfinger, eighth, are the only series regulars with more than one win this season. Both have two.

Next race: WWT Raceway 200, Sunday, Aug. 30, World Wide Raceway Technology at Gateway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won for the fifth time in Spain, the fourth time this year and the 88th time in his career, outrunning Max Verstappen.

Next race: Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 30, Belgium

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Indianapolis 500

Site: Indianapolis

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles

Last year: Simon Pagenaud gave Team Penske its second consecutive victory in the

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon, who won the first three races of the season, leads the point standings by 49 over Pagenaud and 53 over Newgarden. ... Felix Rosenqvist, the only other race winner this year, stands ninth in points.

Next race: Bommarito Automotive Group, Aug. 29, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car at the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Next event: DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Sept. 3-6, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Ford, North Dakota on Friday and at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP