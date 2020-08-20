Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Toronto FC, Piatti, 1 (Osorio), 27th minute.
Second half_2, Toronto FC, Piatti, 2 (Osorio), 55th; 3, Toronto FC, DeLeon, 1 (Pozuelo), 83rd.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Bryan Meredith; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Cavallini, Vancouver, 18th; Teibert, Vancouver, 76th; Auro, Toronto FC, 80th.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Chantal Boudreau, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
___
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Cristian Gutierrez (Theo Bair, 60th), Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Leonard Owusu, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert (Patrick Metcalfe, 81st); Lucas Cavallini (Tosaint Ricketts, 81st), Cristian Dajome (David Milinkovic, 60th), Yordy Reyna (Ryan Raposo, 67th).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Nick DeLeon, 73rd), Richie Laryea (Justin Morrow, 72nd), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo (Liam Fraser, 85th); Jozy Altidore (Patrick Mullins, 57th), Pablo Piatti (Tsubasa Endoh, 85th).