BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/20 03:23

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 119.35 Down 1.70
Sep 119.50 122.20 116.75 118.45 Down .85
Oct 119.35 Down 1.70
Dec 120.75 123.85 117.80 119.35 Down 1.70
Mar 122.90 125.55 119.65 121.25 Down 1.60
May 123.20 126.35 120.55 122.15 Down 1.55
Jul 124.25 126.80 121.35 122.95 Down 1.55
Sep 125.15 127.45 122.00 123.65 Down 1.50
Dec 125.75 128.30 123.10 124.50 Down 1.50
Mar 127.80 127.95 124.00 125.45 Down 1.50
May 128.45 128.45 124.65 126.10 Down 1.50
Jul 129.15 129.15 125.10 126.80 Down 1.50
Sep 129.60 129.60 125.95 127.60 Down 1.50
Dec 128.70 Down 1.30
Mar 129.60 Down 1.30
May 130.40 Down 1.30
Jul 130.65 Down 1.30