New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|119.35
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|119.50
|122.20
|116.75
|118.45
|Down
|.85
|Oct
|119.35
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|120.75
|123.85
|117.80
|119.35
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|122.90
|125.55
|119.65
|121.25
|Down 1.60
|May
|123.20
|126.35
|120.55
|122.15
|Down 1.55
|Jul
|124.25
|126.80
|121.35
|122.95
|Down 1.55
|Sep
|125.15
|127.45
|122.00
|123.65
|Down 1.50
|Dec
|125.75
|128.30
|123.10
|124.50
|Down 1.50
|Mar
|127.80
|127.95
|124.00
|125.45
|Down 1.50
|May
|128.45
|128.45
|124.65
|126.10
|Down 1.50
|Jul
|129.15
|129.15
|125.10
|126.80
|Down 1.50
|Sep
|129.60
|129.60
|125.95
|127.60
|Down 1.50
|Dec
|128.70
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|129.60
|Down 1.30
|May
|130.40
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|130.65
|Down 1.30