BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2460 Up 15 Sep 2493 2493 2442 2446 Down 30 Oct 2460 Up 15 Dec 2445 2465 2422 2460 Up 15 Mar 2441 2451 2413 2448 Up 9 May 2436 2446 2407 2442 Up 4 Jul 2424 2444 2407 2439 Up 2 Sep 2416 2433 2398 2430 Up 1 Dec 2406 2420 2382 2417 Down 1 Mar 2416 Down 2 May 2421 Down 2 Jul 2426 Down 2