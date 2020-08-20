BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2460
|Up
|15
|Sep
|2493
|2493
|2442
|2446
|Down
|30
|Oct
|2460
|Up
|15
|Dec
|2445
|2465
|2422
|2460
|Up
|15
|Mar
|2441
|2451
|2413
|2448
|Up
|9
|May
|2436
|2446
|2407
|2442
|Up
|4
|Jul
|2424
|2444
|2407
|2439
|Up
|2
|Sep
|2416
|2433
|2398
|2430
|Up
|1
|Dec
|2406
|2420
|2382
|2417
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2416
|Down
|2
|May
|2421
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2426
|Down
|2