Guatemala Indigenous families pick through remains of homes

By MOISES CASTILLO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/19 22:26
Ofelia Chuc Chuc, 50, stands inside her home after it was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, as she returns to see what remains where she li...
A shack home stands in ruins after it was burned by unidentified, armed men, as residents return to see what remains where they live on a coffee plant...
Floricelda Cucul, front right, stands with her husband Celestino Bol and children in the rubble of their shack home burned down by unidentified, armed...
A statue of Jesus that was decapitated during an attack sits inside a home that was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantatio...
A water kettle sits amid broken kitchenware in the rubble of shack home that was burned by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantation in Cubilgui...
A bird stands on charred wood amid the rubble of shack homes that were burned down by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantation in Cubilguitz, G...
A youth sits next to his home after it was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantation in Cubilguitz, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug....
A man returns to his shack home after it was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, to see what remains where he lives on a coffee plantation in...
Residents gather inside a house days after it was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantation in Cubilguitz, Guatemala, Tuesda...
A road runs through a coffee plantation in Coban, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Indigenous families on a nearby plantation in Cubilguitz have be...
Julio Cesar Bol shows the head of a statue of Jesus that was decapitated during an attack inside his home that was partially burned by unidentified, a...
Corn left uncooked sits in a home's kitchen where its inhabitants left it behind due to an attack by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantation i...
A campaign poster promoting current Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei hangs on a home that was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, on...

CUBILGUITZ, Guatemala (AP) — Indigenous people who fled their homes on a Guatemala coffee plantation after a weekend attack by armed men have returned to pick through the charred remains of their homes.

Guarded by National Police officers, the residents of the Cubilguitz community near the northern town of Coban tentatively returned to their isolated hamlet on Tuesday.

Some 60 families had been sleeping Saturday night when men suddenly emerged from the forest firing guns and pouring gasoline over their dirt-floor houses.

Edgar Choc Ico, the leader of the community, said his family’s home burned to the ground.

He said his family, part of the Q´eqchi Indigenous group, has lived at the site for three generations. The attackers "want us to join them, and we said no because we’re natives,” Choc Ico said.

He said the aggressors have been invading the plantation, and Choc Ico suspects they wanted to chase the community away so they could take their impending cardomom harvest for themselves.

He said he fears for his family’s safety and isn't sure if all the community's families will come back.

On Monday, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said the attackers had been identified and authorities were seeking their arrest.

Floricelda Cucul Cuc, another community member, stood in her bare kitchen, the only part of her home still standing. She said the attackers stole her family's few belongings. She had to run with her kids, unable to take anything with her, as the attackers tossed gasoline on her house.

“I don’t have anything left. They burned my pot, all of my things,” she said. “Where am I going to sleep with my children?”