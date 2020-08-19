  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/19 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 4 7 .364
Washington 3 7 .300 4
Atlanta 2 9 .182
New York 1 10 .091
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 1 .917
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Minnesota 7 3 .700 3
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 3
Phoenix 6 5 .545
Dallas 4 7 .364

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 84, Indiana 62

Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82

Seattle 105, New York 64

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.