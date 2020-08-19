WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|New York
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
|Seattle
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|.700
|3
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|3
|Phoenix
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|Dallas
|4
|7
|.364
|6½
___
Connecticut 84, Indiana 62
Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82
Seattle 105, New York 64
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.