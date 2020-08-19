  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/19 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 7 .696 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-2 6-5
Tampa Bay 15 9 .625 _ 9-1 W-3 8-3 7-6
Baltimore 12 11 .522 4 2 6-4 L-3 4-8 8-3
Toronto 9 11 .450 5-5 W-2 2-5 7-6
Boston 6 18 .250 10½ 1-9 L-9 3-10 3-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-3 11-2 5-6
Cleveland 14 9 .609 _ 7-3 W-4 6-4 8-5
Chicago 13 11 .542 3 5-5 W-3 5-8 8-3
Detroit 9 12 .429 4 3-7 L-7 4-9 5-3
Kansas City 9 14 .391 5 6-4 L-2 4-4 5-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-2 9-3 7-5
Houston 13 10 .565 1 7-3 W-6 10-4 3-6
Texas 10 12 .455 5 6-4 L-3 7-6 3-6
Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8 3-7 L-1 5-9 3-7
Seattle 7 18 .280 8 2-8 L-7 3-7 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-3 6-8
Miami 9 8 .529 1 ½ 3-7 L-4 3-4 6-4
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 1 5-5 W-4 7-8 2-1
New York 11 14 .440 3 5-5 W-2 5-7 6-7
Washington 9 12 .429 3 5-5 W-1 2-8 7-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 15 7 .682 _ _ 5-5 W-2 9-5 6-2
Milwaukee 10 11 .476 5-5 L-1 2-6 8-5
St. Louis 5 6 .455 4-6 L-2 2-2 3-4
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5 2 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Pittsburgh 4 15 .211 2-8 L-2 2-7 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _ _ 8-2 W-7 8-5 10-2
Colorado 13 10 .565 4 _ 3-7 L-2 7-6 6-4
Arizona 13 11 .542 _ 8-2 W-6 8-4 5-7
San Diego 13 12 .520 5 ½ 5-5 W-2 6-4 7-8
San Francisco 9 16 .360 9 3-7 W-1 3-6 6-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-4) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.