All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-2
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|8-3
|7-6
|Baltimore
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|2
|6-4
|L-3
|4-8
|8-3
|Toronto
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|2-5
|7-6
|Boston
|6
|18
|.250
|10½
|8½
|1-9
|L-9
|3-10
|3-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|11-2
|5-6
|Cleveland
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|6-4
|8-5
|Chicago
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-8
|8-3
|Detroit
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|4
|3-7
|L-7
|4-9
|5-3
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|5
|6-4
|L-2
|4-4
|5-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|9-3
|7-5
|Houston
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|1
|7-3
|W-6
|10-4
|3-6
|Texas
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|3½
|6-4
|L-3
|7-6
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|8
|16
|.333
|8
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-9
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|8
|2-8
|L-7
|3-7
|4-11
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-3
|6-8
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|½
|3-7
|L-4
|3-4
|6-4
|Philadelphia
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-4
|7-8
|2-1
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-7
|6-7
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-8
|7-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|9-5
|6-2
|Milwaukee
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|2-6
|8-5
|St. Louis
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|2-2
|3-4
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|4
|15
|.211
|9½
|6½
|2-8
|L-2
|2-7
|2-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|8-5
|10-2
|Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|7-6
|6-4
|Arizona
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|8-4
|5-7
|San Diego
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|7-8
|San Francisco
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-6
|6-10
___
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4
Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, Boston 6
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
