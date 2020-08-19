  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/19 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 7 .696 _
Tampa Bay 15 9 .625
Baltimore 12 11 .522 4
Toronto 9 11 .450
Boston 6 18 .250 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 8 .667 _
Cleveland 14 9 .609
Chicago 13 11 .542 3
Detroit 9 12 .429
Kansas City 9 14 .391
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 8 .667 _
Houston 13 10 .565
Texas 10 12 .455 5
Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8
Seattle 7 18 .280

___

Tuesday's Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.