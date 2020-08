Dolphins LB Biegel suffers 'significant' leg injury in camp

Miami Dolphins players stretch during NFL football training camp practice in Davie, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Miami Dolphins players stretch during NFL football training camp practice in Davie, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

The Dolphins were still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday, Flores said.

Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

