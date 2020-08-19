New Taipei mayor says Tamkang Bridge will be a Taiwan landmark

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) plans to make Tamkang Bridge connecting the city’s Bali and Tamsui districts a Taiwan landmark, according to the Liberty Times.

Hou said at a meeting on Wednesday Tamkang Bridge will open in 2024. He added it will be seen when flying in or out of the country and offer beautiful views of the Tamsui sunset.

In future, the bridge will connect with Shihsanhang Culture Park in Bali and other tourist attractions, Hou said. Water and firework shows launched from platforms on the sea are also on the city’s wishlist.

Hou went on to say that he wants the bridge to become a Taiwan landmark like the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia. This would attract more people to the area on important holidays, and even replace Taipei 101 as a venue for the New Year fireworks in northern Taiwan, per Liberty Times.

The new bridge is set to be the world’s longest single-tower, asymmetric, cable-stayed bridge. It was designed by the respected architect Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016.