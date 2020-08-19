Taipei, New Taipei bid to host World Masters Games in 2025

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei and New Taipei are joining hands to compete with two other international cities for the right to host the 11th World Masters Games in 2025.

In a rare occurrence, the two northern Taiwan cities have come together for the goal of winning a bid to host an international sporting event. Competing with Paris, France and Perth, Australia, the Taiwanese twin cities made their first-stage virtual presentation on Aug. 14; New Taipei Sports Office Director Hung Yu-ling (洪玉玲) said that there will be another presentation on Oct. 21, and the final decision will be made on Nov. 3.

The World Masters Games, an international multi-sport athletic competition, is held every four years by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA) for athletes over the age of 30 and getting toward their middle and senior years. As participants compete as individuals instead of for their countries, there are no national delegations, according to a UDN report.

Hung said that as more than half of participating athletes bring their families and friends to the event, tourism is an important fringe benefit to the host country.

According to the plan, if the twin cities win the bid, the event will consist of 32 sports, and participating athletes will be divided into elite and general categories, Hung added. She expects the event to bring in 300,000 athletes from around the world and create NT$3 billion (US$1,000 million) in tourism revenue.

The 10th World Masters Games will be held in Japan’s Kansai region in 2021, which will be the first time the event is hosted in Asia.