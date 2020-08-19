Taiwan university to revoke KMT mayoral candidate's master's degree over plagiarism allegations

KMT candidate Lee Mei-jhen (third from right) on the night of her defeat (Aug. 15). KMT candidate Lee Mei-jhen (third from right) on the night of her defeat (Aug. 15). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) will revoke a master’s degree held by Kaohsiung Kuomintang (KMT) mayoral candidate Lee Mei-jhen (李眉蓁) due to similarities with work by others, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 19).

Allegations of plagiarism dogged Lee all through the campaign, which ended with her losing the Aug. 15 by-election with 25.9 percent of the vote to former Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who received 70 percent.

A university committee which investigated the allegations found a large degree of similarity between her 2008 thesis about trade relations between Taiwan and China and texts from another master’s paper and from a speech by a prominent academic, CNA reported.

As a result, the Kaohsiung university announced the findings were sufficient ground for taking away Lee’s master’s degree. The politician said she accepted the college’s decision, adding she had not attended a defense of her case as it came during the campaign and after she had already announced she was abandoning her degree.

The by-election was held to find a successor for the southern city’s KMT mayor, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who lost a June 6 recall vote by a wide margin. Since 1998, no other KMT politician has held the position.