People under 50 in Asia Pacific more likely to spread coronavirus: WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is entering a new phase in the Asia Pacific as people younger than 50 without apparent symptoms are now the main spreaders of the disease, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Kasai Takeshi, the health body’s regional director for the Western Pacific, said many people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s do not even realize they have been infected, posing a grave threat to weaker citizens, UDN reported.

He noted that two-thirds of the infected in Japan were younger than 40, while in the Philippines and Australia, more than half the patients were.

Initially, elderly people and patients suffering from other infectious diseases were seen as the most likely to be infected with the coronavirus, but according to the WHO officials, the pandemic has entered a new phase with the young identified as transmitters. In several countries, the authorities have criticized youths for attending parties and visiting beaches without wearing masks or paying attention to social distancing.