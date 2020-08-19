UPS bootlicks Beijing by listing Taiwan as part of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Parcel Service (UPS) has joined the growing list of corporations that have kowtowed to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by changing the listing for Taiwan on its corporate website to "Taiwan, China."

On Wednesday (Aug. 19), a user of the Taiwan section of the social media site Reddit noticed that Taiwan is erroneously listed as part of China on its website and wrote "Soooo... UPS works for the CCP now?" A look at the Internet Archive's "Wayback Machine" reveals that the UPS website used to list Taiwan as a separate country on its homepage and its "Find locations" page for many years.

However, at some point between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 in 2019, the package delivery company changed its listing on the top of its homepage from "Taiwan" to "Taiwan, China." It also made the same change to the country's listing under "Find locations."



Sept. 2 archived view of homepage showing Taiwan still a separate country. (Internet Archive screenshot)

When President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) first took office in 2016, she refused to recognize the alleged "1992 consensus," acknowledging only that the 1992 Taiwan-China talks were a "historical fact." In response, China has been seeking to punish Taiwan by excluding it from international organizations, stealing away diplomatic allies, and intimidating government bodies, corporations, and universities into de-listing Taiwan as a country.

UPS has yet to respond to a request from Taiwan News for comment.



Homepage as it appears now with erroneous "Taiwan, China" listing. (UPS.com screenshot)



Find Drop-off Points Near You page now lists Taiwan as "Taiwan, China." (UPS screenshot)