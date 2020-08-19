Taiwan’s ITRI showcases achievements in intelligent robot technology at TAIROS

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is showcasing its latest achievements in intelligent robot technology in the 2020 Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show (TAIROS) — which takes place at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 from Aug. 19-22 — and will display its AI Auto Annotation Application as well as its Advanced Robotic Grinding and Polishing System.

ITRI has developed the world’s first auto annotation application, which enables robot random bin picking, according to Chloe Chen, project manager at ITRI’s Office of Marketing Communications.

The app is able to automatically collect and label data and use a variety of AL recognition imagery to teach robots to access materials. This technology results in labeling 10,000 training images per hour, which is 400 times faster than humans.

With this new technology, the configuration time of a bin picking robot can now be achieved in just one day, as opposed to the 30 days it used to take, resulting in a process that is 30-times faster. Applications of this technology include warehousing and logistics, shoe manufacturing, and plumbing hardware.

ITRI’s Advanced Robotic Grinding and Polishing System provides high-quality surface finishing using cyber-physical, vision, and force control technologies and assists factories in manufacturing a range of products without having to halt the production line, according to ITRI.

When a new workpiece is introduced into the production line, reliable machine vision recognition avoids the need for the factory to halt the production line, as the system can immediately identify the new workpiece and simulate the grinding path, enabling large-variety small-quantity flexible manufacturing. This technology can be applied to metal processing, plumbing hardware, and handtool industries.