Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite to close 3 more outlets before end of 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prestigious bookstore chain Eslite will close three more outlets before the end of the year, following six closures earlier in 2020, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 19).

Last May, Eslite shuttered the world’s first 24-hour bookshop in Taipei City to transfer its opening hours to the third floor of its much larger and newer outlet in the fashionable Xinyi District.

The three stores facing closure over the next few months are located at Taipei Railway Station, in the Taipei City district of Neihu, and at a Sogo department store in the Taoyuan City district of Zhongli, CNA reported.

The Zhongli shop, located on one of the top floors of the department store, was scheduled to close on Aug. 23; the Taipei station shop before the end of August; and the Donghu store in Neihu in late October. Even after the closures, book lovers passing through Taipei’s rail station would still have a larger store left to visit inside the underground “K” area, the company said.

With the exception of the 24-hour Dunhua South Road store, all others that closed this year were smaller outlets which only amounted to 3 percent of the chain’s total retail surface, said the company, citing the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as one of the reasons for the reorganization.

Eslite said that it would not exclude opening new shops next year, while also strengthening its online presence and revamping services for its 2.5 million members. A shopping mall project in cooperation with Taiwanese carmaker Yulon Motor Co., Ltd. was also in the works, CNA reported.