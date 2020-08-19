The Latest: India reports 1,092 new deaths, highest in a day

A health worker takes a sample from a person with symptoms for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP P... A health worker takes a sample from a person with symptoms for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

COVID-19 patients lie in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The number of new coronavirus... COVID-19 patients lie in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The number of new coronavirus cases is surging despite nearly five months of strict limits on movement and activities in the Buenos Aires area, home to about two-thirds of the country’s population. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, physician assistant Calvin Tran uses a grabber to collect a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 drive-through tes... FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, physician assistant Calvin Tran uses a grabber to collect a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site set up at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. Health officials in California are concerned about the confluence of the coronavirus and flu in the upcoming months, noting a substantial decline in child vaccination rates since the pandemic, a state official said Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, said the number of children vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as they prepare to enter elementary school plummeted when schools and businesses closed in spring. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Students return to Greenbrae Elementary School in Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, for the first time since March with mandatory masks and soc... Students return to Greenbrae Elementary School in Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, for the first time since March with mandatory masks and social distancing to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Washoe County schools are using a combination of classroom instruction and distance learning. Nevada's largest school district resumes school in Las Vegas next week using strictly remote learning. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

People stand at the beach during a sunset on the Spanish Gran Canaria island, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Spanish authorities have announced new re... People stand at the beach during a sunset on the Spanish Gran Canaria island, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Spanish authorities have announced new restrictions to prevent COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A couple sit at the beach during sunset on the Spanish Gran Canaria island, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Spanish authorities have announced new rest... A couple sit at the beach during sunset on the Spanish Gran Canaria island, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Spanish authorities have announced new restrictions to help prevent the spreading of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A shoemaker holds a high heel during a protest against partial lockdowns implemented by Mayor Claudia Lopez to control the spread of COVID-19 in Bogot... A shoemaker holds a high heel during a protest against partial lockdowns implemented by Mayor Claudia Lopez to control the spread of COVID-19 in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The group said the lockdowns have hurt their livelihoods and deprived them of their right to work. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

People ride on empty escalators during the reopening of the Costanera shopping center in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Chilean authorities ... People ride on empty escalators during the reopening of the Costanera shopping center in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Chilean authorities look to continue the roadmap to full reopening of the capital, while implementing strict sanitization and social distancing measures. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

An outdoor canopy shields Shawn Grant, left, owner of District One Barbers West, as he gives a haircut to Thomas Duncan outside his shop, Tuesday, Aug... An outdoor canopy shields Shawn Grant, left, owner of District One Barbers West, as he gives a haircut to Thomas Duncan outside his shop, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. A heat wave continued to bring triple-digit temperatures to the Los Angeles area. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A man checks the temperature of a devotee as a precaution against the coronavirus as she arrives to offer prayers at an ancient temple of Hindu goddes... A man checks the temperature of a devotee as a precaution against the coronavirus as she arrives to offer prayers at an ancient temple of Hindu goddess Kali in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

NEW DELHI — India reported 1,092 new fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day total.

India has the fourth-most deaths in the world and the third-most cases, with over 2.7 million — including more than 64,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to limited testing.

Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63% of total fatalities and 54.6% of the caseload. The western state of Maharashtra and the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the country’s worst-hit regions.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Baby boom ahead as COVID-19 kept millions of women from care

— Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

— Lives Lost: ‘Warrior’ fought for slave descendants in Brazil

— A widely used coronavirus test is under scrutiny after federal health officials flagged two separate issues that could deliver inaccurate results for patients.

— France is now mandating masks in all workplaces, from the Paris business district to factories in the provinces.

— Rates of depression appear to have almost doubled in Britain since the country was put into lockdown in late March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has announced a deal to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZenec.

“Under the deal, every single Australian will be able to receive the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for free, should trials prove successful, safe and effective,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement Wednesday.

Morrison said the Oxford University trial was in a phase-three stage and more work was needed to prove its viability.

“If this vaccine proves successful, we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians,” Morisson said.

Morrison said there was no guarantee that the vaccine would be successful, “which is why we are continuing our discussions with many parties around the world while backing our own researchers at the same time to find a vaccine.”

___

SPARKS, Nev. — Thousands of students began returning to northern Nevada classrooms or the first time since March with masks, social distancing and other precautions to help guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Others cranked up their laptops from home Tuesday in Reno and Sparks where the Washoe County school district is using a combination of in-person and distance learning.

The scheduled start of the new school year in Reno-Sparks was delayed a day over concerns about unhealthy air quality driven by smoke from a nearby wildfire.

The state’s largest school district doesn’t open until next week in Las Vegas, where it will be having only remote instruction.

___

RALEIGH, N.C. — Health officials have identified a COVID-19 cluster at another North Carolina university.

A statement from North Carolina State University confirmed on Tuesday that Wake County health officials identified of COVID-19 cases at off-campus housing east of the Raleigh, North Carolina, campus.

The school said several people who have tested positive as part of this cluster have been identified, including some who are N.C. State students. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.

The school said reports indicated a party or some type of gathering was hosted at the location on or around Aug. 6. The notice said it was not known how many people were at the gathering, but encouraged anyone who attended to visit their personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. -- It’s too early to say whether a COVID-19 vaccine — once available — will be mandatory for certain people in New Mexico, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is indicating that health care workers, educators, nursing home residents and emergency responders could be among those required to be inoculated.

Acknowledging uncertainties about the availability and effectiveness of a vaccine, the Democratic governor said she expects a debate over mandating certain groups of people to accept the vaccine.

Her comments came during a recent briefing as pharmaceutical companies race to have a vaccine ready by early next year.

New Mexico has seen its daily COVID-19 case counts improve. On Tuesday, an additional 79 cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to nearly 23,580 since the pandemic began.

The governor’s administration has authority under a 2003 state law to issue vaccine orders during a declared public health emergency. The Albuquerque Journal reported that those who decline a vaccine for reasons of health, religion or conscience can be ordered to isolate or self-quarantine under the same law.