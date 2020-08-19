Xi Jinping has made China enemy of world, claims CCP insider

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former professor at Beijing’s Central Party School has blamed General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) for “killing a country” and says many others want out of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Cai Xia (蔡霞), who is currently living in the U.S., is a retired professor from the school which serves as a higher learning institution for party members. On Monday (Aug. 17), the school announced over its website that Cai had been kicked out of the CCP for making comments that “damaged the country’s reputation” and were filled with “serious political problems,” according to the Guardian.

In June, audio was leaked online of Cai giving a speech to a private group where she blasted Xi Jinping’s strong-armed rule of the party and country and blamed him for turning the CCP into a “political zombie.” During her talk, she called on the Central Standing Committee to replace Xi.

“Under the regime of Xi, the Chinese Communist Party is not a force for progress for China. In fact, it is an obstacle to China’s progress,” Cai told the Guardian. “I believe I am not the only one who wants to leave this party. More people would like to withdraw or quit this party. I had intended to quit the party years ago when there was no more room to speak and my voice was completely blocked.”

After the recording first leaked, Cai talked with the Guardian in June and blamed Xi for making China “an enemy” of the world. At first, she had asked the paper not to publish her June interview because of threats she and her family received, but on Tuesday (Aug. 18) she said, “I have much more freedom now. My speech is free from any constraints. I am responsible only for my own conscience and principles.”

Cai claims there is widespread opposition inside the party, but that few will risk speaking out over fear of internal party disciplinary actions and corruption charges. According to Cai, Xi’s absolute control has led to several mistakes, including the mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CCP has blamed local Wuhan officials for failing to alert higher-ups about the outbreak. Chinese health officials waited until Jan. 20 to announce that the coronavirus was contagious, but a speech published by party magazine Qiushi showed that Xi had met with the Politburo on Jan. 7 and gave instructions on how to handle the virus response, the Guardian reported.

Cai feels that Xi should be held responsible for the outbreak, considering he knew at least two weeks in advance of the public announcement on Jan. 20. The 67-year-old also said she thinks dissatisfaction inside the CCP is widespread, particularly among her generation and among middle and higher-level officials that were in the party during Deng Xiaoping’s reform era.

According to the New York Times, the party school has cut off her pension and other retirement benefits, and she said she would probably be arrested if she ever returned to China. Cai told the paper she felt relieved now that she could fully speak her mind.