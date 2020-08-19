Premium Fertility Service Provider Genea Opens Clinic in Bangkok

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 19 August 2020 - Asian residents struggling to conceive will now have access to one of the world's most premium providers of fertility services, especially mainland China that apparently has the world's largest population. Australia's Genea will open its doors in central Bangkok on 14 September, bringing their world class operations and highly accurate genetic screening techniques to the region.





An increasing demand from Bangkok and Mainland China residents for access to high-end treatment outside of a hospital, with no waiting times has resulted in the launch.







Genea Fertility CEO, Dr Tomas Stojanov, said, "For more than 30 years, Genea has been at the forefront of fertility treatment. The instruments we develop, the success rates we've achieved and the embryo biopsy techniques and subsequent testing we offer, have led to a demand for our services throughout Asia."

He added, "We are employing the world's top embryologists, nurses and doctors. More couples will have access to our science and care to boost their chance of fulfilling their dream of a family."

The brand new, purpose-built clinic will offer patients access to Genea's Geri incubation system for which it is most renowned. The incubator has seen a 24.3% increase in the number of pregnancies when compared to the traditional incubator and culture medium system* which is routinely used throughout Asia by all other clinics.

Steven McArthur, Genea Scientific Director, said that access to Geri presents an additional benefit to patients. "The uninterrupted culture system results in more high-grade embryos per cycle. On average, patients have 26.9% more embryos which can be transferred or frozen for future use**. The more viable embryos a patient has, the more likely they are to create their whole family from one stimulated egg collection cycle, allowing patients to simply return for a frozen embryo transfer."

The Geri system also facilitates Grow, a revolutionary app that allows patients to access images and time lapse footage of their embryos developing in the laboratory. "This is particularly exciting for patients travelling from China, they can return home yet still feel very connected to the IVF process in Thailand," said Mr McArthur.

As Genea's strategic partner in mainland China, We Doctor, the world's leading digital healthcare corporation, has recently launched a multi-million-dollar-subsidy initiative that aims to help fertility patients in China to get proper treatment. Chinese patients will be entitled to subsidy from We Doctor platform up to RMB 10,000 per person if they eventually get IVF treatment at clinics designated by We Doctor, including the recently-built Genea clinic in Bangkok.

Treatment options available through the clinic include:

Laboratory tests (Blood hormones, including Anti-Mullerian Hormone)

Ultrasound scans (Pelvic examinations, Follicle scans and Foetal Heart scans)

Semen Analysis

Semen Freezing

Egg Freezing

IVF/ICSI

Blastocyst culture

Pre-implantation genetic screening

Embryo Freezing

Egg/Embryo Warming

Non-invasive Prenatal screening





Genea has extensive experience operating in Bangkok. For 13 years it owned a share of well-known Superior ART. Fertility Specialist Dr Sasaswimol Preechapornkul has been engaged by the clinic as Medical Director and will treat patients. Dr Preechapornkul is committed to providing the best possible care for each individual. "I am passionate about empowering patients to make informed decisions about their fertility care," said Dr Preechapornkul. "I suspect I will be supporting many travelling from outside of Thailand to access the premium services at Genea. I have extensive experience in the management of treatment plans for those from outside the country and the needs of Chinese people in particular."

To book an appointment please call the direct line +86 0571-22818299 or follow Genea's partner We Doctor's Wechat account at ID: wyyyzj2019 to speak to one of Genea's representative.

*Foetal heart pregnancies. Study performed in Genea's Canberra laboratory, 2015-2018.

**When compared to the MINC incubator and Gems sequential media. Study performed in Genea's Canberra, Wollongong, Liverpool, North West, RPA and Kent St laboratories, 2015-2019.

About Genea

Genea is one of Australia's leading providers for infertility, IVF and other assisted conception treatment with 33 years of experience in the field. The company has long been a fertility pioneer, with research and technologies developed in-house virtually doubling IVF success rates in the mid-nineties and continuing to improve outcomes today. In July 2018, Genea was the highest ranked healthcare provider named on Australian Financial Review's Top 100 Most Innovative Companies List, ranked number 18.







Genea's sister company, Genea Biomedx creates and manufactures practical, accessible and precise fertility technologies that help standardise and automate fertility treatment. Its unique relationship with Genea Fertility means that Genea Biomedx is a manufacturer that truly understands the customers' perspective. As a result, Genea Biomedx has developed the world's first automated vitrification instrument and has created a world leading benchtop incubator with timelapse functionality.





