Hang Lung Launches UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign in August

Offering up to 100% Shopping Rebate along with “Recycle & Reward” Program to Promote Green Living

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 19 August 2020 - Since its launch in mid-June, Hang Lung Properties' SPEND TOGETHER campaign has generated close to HK$35 million in sales across our malls including Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza, Peak Galleria, Amoy Plaza, and Kornhill Plaza. Following this spectacular success, Hang Lung now introduces the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign from August 17, 2020 to October 31, 2020, with e-coupons totaled almost HK$10 million for customers to redeem and use at their preferred merchants, as well as MONDAY CHEERS Rewards with up to 100% shopping rebate! In addition, Hang Lung is launching the "Recycle & Reward" program to continue its effort in environmental sustainability. Customers who bring their own eco bags or food containers for self-pickup orders will be rewarded e-Gift Certificates. Let's continue to go green even in the face of the pandemic!









Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director -- Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties remarks, "We are extremely excited about the results of the SPEND TOGETHER campaign -- a 95% redemption rate has been reached with close to HK$35 million in sales being generated. Building on this success, we now launch the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign!"

UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign -- MONDAY CHEERS Rewards -- Up to 100% Shopping Rebate

Hang Lung has been actively rolling out a variety of promotional initiatives to stimulate spending and alleviate the operating pressure of our tenants since early this year, with the SPEND TOGETHER campaign being one of the most successful initiatives. Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director -- Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties remarks, "The SPEND TOGETHER campaign brings merchants from Hang Lung's seven prime shopping malls together and attract customers with e-coupons that can be used in conjunction with other rewards at their preferred merchants across the malls. We are extremely excited about the results -- a 95% redemption rate has been reached with close to HK$35 million in sales being generated. Building on this success, we now launch the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign, with a shopping rebate of up to 100% and vouchers that are worth almost HK$10 million to give away. Customers will enjoy exciting spending rewards while tenants will benefit from more business opportunities -- surely it'll be a win-win situation for all."

During the launch period of the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign, customers who register at Hang Lung e-Privilege and spend upon a designated amount will be eligible to redeem merchant e-coupons that are worth up to HK$3,000 and enjoy a shopping rebate of up to 50%! Moreover, on four designated Mondays: August 17, August 24, August 31 and September 7, 2020, the first ten customers who spend a designated amount will be eligible to redeem e-coupons that are worth up to HK$6,000 and enjoy MONDAY CHEERS Rewards with up to 100% shopping rebate! Upon each purchase, customers can use up to ten e-coupons and enjoy a discount of up to HK$1,000!

A vast array of merchants participate in the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER campaign, including but not limited to: fashion boutiques agnès b, COS, Vivienne Westwood, Y-3; sportswear labels adidas performance, adidas originals, Puma; fashion accessory brands APM Monaco, Thomas Sabo; perfume and beauty labels Goutal Paris, per FACE Aesthetic; home décor and lifestyle brands Francfranc, NOME; and restaurants King Ludwig Beerhall, Paradise Dynasty, PizzaExpress Lab, Starbucks and Vivienne Westwood Café -- all to name but a few. It is definitely a prime time to go on a shopping spree!





Details of the UPGRADED SPEND TOGETHER Campaign:

Fashion Walk (Causeway Bay)

Spending Amount^ MONDAY CHEERS Reward* Spending Reward HK$6,000 or above HK$6,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants) HK$3,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants) HK$2,000 or above HK$2,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 4 merchants) HK$200 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)

Grand Plaza, Gala Place, Hollywood Plaza (Mongkok)

Spending Amount^ MONDAY CHEERS Reward* Spending Reward HK$6,000 or above HK$6,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants) HK$3,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 6 merchants) HK$800 or above HK$800 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants) HK$100 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)

Peak Galleria (Victoria Peak), Amoy Plaza (Kowloon Bay), Kornhill Plaza (Quarry Bay)

Spending Amount^ MONDAY CHEERS Reward* Spending Reward HK$2,000 or above HK$2,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 4 merchants) HK$1,000 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants) HK$500 or above HK$500 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from up to 2 merchants) HK$100 e-coupons (can choose merchant e-coupon from 1 merchant)

^A maximum of three machine-printed receipts will be accepted for each redemption. Daily quotas apply, available while stocks last.

*MONDAY CHEERS Reward will be offered to the first 10 customers who reach the designated spending on these dates only: August 17, August 24, August 31, and September 7. Quotas apply; first-come, first served and available while stocks last.

Redemption method:

Upon designated spending, customers must sign up for Hang Lung e-Privilege

Customers must visit the designated redemption location in-person and present the QR code on Hang Lung e-Privilege as well as the payment receipt(s) in order to redeem e-coupons





For a detailed list of participating merchants, please refer to in-mall marketing collaterals or visit Hang Lung e-Privilege.

"Recycle & Reward" Program -- Bring Your Own Eco Bag or Food Container to Earn e-Gift Certificates

The pandemic has made ordering takeout an indispensable part of life. In addition to the "Takeaway & Delivery Service" campaign in July that gave away HK$30 e-coupons, beginning from August 24, 2020, Hang Lung launches the "Recycle & Reward" program to continue its effort in environmental sustainability. Upon a spending of HK$80 on a self-pickup order at any participating F&B outlets, customers will receive a HK$25 Starbucks e-Gift Certificate when they bring their own eco bags or food containers. This campaign is set to encourage a green living for all!

Details of the Recycle & Reward Program:

A customer places a self-pickup order of at least HK$80 at a participating F&B outlet (after discounts including e-coupons from "Takeaway & Delivery Service" campaign and promotion offered by the merchant) and brings their own eco bag or food container.

Sign up for Hang Lung e-Privilege, visit the redemption location in-person, and present the QR code on Hang Lung e-Privilege as well as relevant e-payment receipt in order to earn one Starbucks e-Gift Certificate.

Daily quotas apply, available while stocks last.

For a list of participating merchants, please refer to in-mall marketing collaterals and stay tuned to Facebook page of Hang Lung Malls.

