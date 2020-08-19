Changsha IFS unveiled the "Sneaker Factory" Exhibition in Central China

CHANGSHA, CHINA - Media OutReach - 19 August 2020 - Changsha IFS proudly launched Sneaker Factory exhibition in August. During the exhibition, CSIFS collaborated with five world-renowned artists including HelloJason, Rudy Lim, Digiway, Zhijun Wang and Zhang Baqian to showcase the limited edition art pieces. With over 250 pairs limited edition sneakers were displayed which attract sports lovers and youth.













Sneaker Factory kick off event on 8.5





Invited DJ Wordy, the most influential champion DJ in China, won the DMC champion in three consecutive years, staged with pop performance. Artist HelloJason gave the guests a tour by having a sneaker talk themed "The Evolution of Sneakers". He introduced the journey of the sneaker development with its historical background. Besides, endorsed by famous international brands Nike, Adidas and Jordan, Lining, CSIFS presented a trendy and sophisticated fashion show to all our guests. It showcased the latest fashion and sneakers. With the great support of Mango V Foundation, CSIFS successfully organized a charity auction of the limited sneakers. All the funding would be arranged to the high school graduates for the university education examination and achieving their dreams.





Changsha IFS, a trendsetter, brings out the best in you





Sneakers are no longer just a chic, but also a lifestyle.





Korean artists Rudy Lim, specializing in deconstructing sneakers, presented the anatomy of six signature sneakers, including the popular and limited-edition OFF-WHITE x Air Force 1 Low "Volt".In the meanwhile, this is also Lim's first exhibition in Central China.





Digiway, who created "The Cháo Dynasty" with the inspiration from the Chinese painting "Along the River during the Qingming Festival", brought another representative art piece to the exhibition: "The Hype Supper" 1.0 and 3.0.





Sneaker mask artist Zhijun Wang, recognized by well known celebrity collectors, including well -- Murakami Takashi and Edison Chen, presented his latest work, which is inspired by the Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield's Kobe 11 Muse Pack, to pay tribute to basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.





Artist Zhang Baqian, famous of creating the sneakers with mini blocks. Over 300 mini blocks made sneakers including Air Jordan, Dunk Low and Yeezy were showcased in the exhibition.





XH 55 Artist HelloJason Showcased Unique Works at the Exhibition





This summer, HelloJason was in Changsha to present "The Future Is Coming" in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Air Max 90. The most inspiring ideas was using the sneakers as a tool brush to create the painting.





A key and eye-catchy sneaker-shaped photo opportunity





Once you entered into the exhibition, there is a giant sneaker-shaped installation to bring the precious limited sneakers collections, but not limited to Air Jordan 1 replicas and crossovers, Nike Mag Back to the Future, Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard , Mars Yard 2.0, Air Jordan x Travis Scott, Off-white x Nike "The Ten" series, to the guests.





Take a shot Take a break





Spending with a designated amount can enjoy the basketball shooting fun. Exclusive premiums and surprises will be given out for those high score players! Practice makes perfect is always true!





