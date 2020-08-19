Chinese diplomat warns of consequences if UK hosts HK parliament-in-exile

Protester waves Hong Kong colonial flag in shopping mall during protest on June 12, 2020. Protester waves Hong Kong colonial flag in shopping mall during protest on June 12, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese ambassador to the U.K. Lu Xiaoming (劉曉明) has warned the British government against granting Hong Kong activists permission to set up a “parliament in exile.”

A group of Hong Kong campaigners led by activist Simon Cheng (鄭文傑) hopes to establish an unofficial parliament-in-exile in the U.K. to keep the momentum of Hong Kong's democratic movement following the imposition of the national security law and ensuing crackdown by Beijing, reported The Guardian.

Cheng, a former employee at the British consulate in Hong Kong, was detained by Chinese secret police as he returned from a business trip to Shenzhen last August, held incommunicado and allegedly abused before his release two weeks later. He later traveled to the U.K., where he was offered asylum.

In an interview with Chinese Communist Party (CPP) mouthpiece Global Times, Lu sent a message to the British government warning that permitting the establishment of a Hong Kong parliament-in-exile would severely damage bilateral relations.

“Such an anti-China organization would jeopardize the ‘one-China, two systems’ mechanism while promoting secession and Hong Kong independence,” Lu asserted. He added that Beijing would counteract with "necessary measures" should the British government persist in engaging acts that infringe upon China’s sovereignty.

The Chinese diplomat also fired broadsides at the U.K. over a host of issues that have sent bilateral relations to new lows. These include extending residency to eligible Hongkongers and barring Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network.