Anderson, White Sox rough up Skubal, Tigers 10-4

Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Jace Fry, left, celebrates with teammate Tim Anderson, right, after defeating the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game ... Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Jace Fry, left, celebrates with teammate Tim Anderson, right, after defeating the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago White Sox's Ryan Goins (18) celebrates with teammate Tim Anderson (7) after scoring on a Nomar Mazara single during the eighth inning of a bas... Chicago White Sox's Ryan Goins (18) celebrates with teammate Tim Anderson (7) after scoring on a Nomar Mazara single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Detroit Tigers' second baseman Jonathan Schoop (8) throws to first base after forcing out Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) at second base during ... Detroit Tigers' second baseman Jonathan Schoop (8) throws to first base after forcing out Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) at second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sox Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert misses a single hit by Detroit Tigers' Austin Romine during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sox Tue... Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert misses a single hit by Detroit Tigers' Austin Romine during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sox Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Detroit Tigers catcher Austin Romine catches a pop up hit by Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Au... Detroit Tigers catcher Austin Romine catches a pop up hit by Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, ... Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Det... Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson welcomed Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal to the majors with a leadoff homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 10-4 Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Anderson homered leading off the first for the second straight night and finished with four hits and three RBIs. The reigning AL batting champion raised his average to .379 with his second four-hit game this season — the other was against Detroit last week.

José Abreu had three hits and three RBIs, and Dylan Cease pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start as Chicago handed Detroit its seventh loss in a row.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert was pulled in the eighth inning with a sore right hand. X-rays were negative, and the team says he is day to day.

Anderson greeted the left-handed Skubal with a shot to left-center on a 1-1 pitch. He hit two of Chicago’s six longballs in a 7-2 win Monday night and has five homers this season.

Cease (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings to improve to 5-0 in five career starts against Detroit. Yoán Moncada had two RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo shot off Cease and added a single.

Skubal (0-1) lasted just two innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. The 23-year-old ranks among the top left-handed prospects in baseball.

He and right-hander Casey Mize, the No 1 pick overall in the 2018 draft, were called up to fill a gap in the Tigers injury-depleted rotation. Mize is slated to make his major league debut Wednesday. Neither had pitched above Double-A prior to this season.

After Anderson put Chicago ahead, Schoop lined a homer to almost the same spot to start the second.

The White Sox jumped back ahead 4-1 in the bottom half, with Anderson’s double, Moncada’s sac fly and Abreu’s single driving in the runs.

Abreu drove in two runs with a double off Daniel Norris in the fourth to make it 6-2.

The Tigers scored twice in the eighth. The White Sox replied with four in the bottom half with Anderson’s fourth hit, a single, plating Chicago’s ninth run.

LEADOFF SHOTS

Anderson is the fifth White Sox player to hit leadoff home runs in back-to-back games. His eight career leadoff homers are tied for fourth on the franchise list.

ANOTHER ROUGH DEBUT

White Sox OF Luis Gonzalez made his major league debut in center as a substitute for Robert in the eighth and dropped JaCoby Jones fly, allowing Detroit’s fourth run to score. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat in the bottom half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Harold Castro left in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness. ... INF Niko Goodrum was back in the lineup at shortstop after leaving Sunday’s game with right back tightness and sitting out Monday.

White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal is day to day after leaving Monday’s night’s game with back tightness.

UP NEXT: Mize (0-0, 0.00) takes the mound Wednesday. The White Sox are expected to name a starter after Tuesday’s game.

