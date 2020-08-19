Shanghai reports new coronavirus case imported from Taiwan

Incoming travelers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in August 2020. Incoming travelers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in August 2020. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai on Wednesday (Aug. 19) reported that a Chinese national had tested positive for COVID-19 five days after arriving from Taiwan.

Recently, multiple people have tested positive for the deadly virus after leaving Taiwan, including a Japanese woman in June, a Malaysian man on Aug. 14, and a Vietnamese citizen on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

The Shanghai health authorities on their Weibo page on Wednesday announced that eight imported coronavirus cases had tested positive after returning from Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, the U.S., the U.K., and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the post, a Chinese citizen had arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Aug. 14 after visiting his relatives in Taiwan. The passenger was screened on arrival and has since been staying at a managed isolation facility.

The passenger is said to have exhibited symptoms of the virus. No further details have been revealed, including his movements in Taiwan.