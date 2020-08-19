  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Shanghai reports new coronavirus case imported from Taiwan

Despite no reports of local spread, multiple people have tested positive for coronavirus after leaving Taiwan since June

  505
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/19 11:11
Incoming travelers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in August 2020.

Incoming travelers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in August 2020. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai on Wednesday (Aug. 19) reported that a Chinese national had tested positive for COVID-19 five days after arriving from Taiwan.

Recently, multiple people have tested positive for the deadly virus after leaving Taiwan, including a Japanese woman in June, a Malaysian man on Aug. 14, and a Vietnamese citizen on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

The Shanghai health authorities on their Weibo page on Wednesday announced that eight imported coronavirus cases had tested positive after returning from Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, the U.S., the U.K., and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the post, a Chinese citizen had arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Aug. 14 after visiting his relatives in Taiwan. The passenger was screened on arrival and has since been staying at a managed isolation facility.

The passenger is said to have exhibited symptoms of the virus. No further details have been revealed, including his movements in Taiwan.
Covid19
coronavirus
Wuhan virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese quarantine buster caught in KTV bar
Taiwanese quarantine buster caught in KTV bar
2020/08/18 16:19
Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan picks Taiwan for first overseas hotel
Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan picks Taiwan for first overseas hotel
2020/08/18 15:12
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
2020/08/18 14:09
Taiwan mulls fining violators of compulsory mask rule
Taiwan mulls fining violators of compulsory mask rule
2020/08/18 12:16
Taiwan's 1st coronavirus vaccine approved for human trials
Taiwan's 1st coronavirus vaccine approved for human trials
2020/08/18 10:35