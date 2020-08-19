Taipei clashes with central government over quarantine hotel rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei and the central government are locking horns over quarantine hotel criteria as the latter mulls loosening rules governing which facilities can accommodate visitors requiring isolation.

The Taiwanese capital has been cracking down on lodgings not designated as quarantine hotels that accept guests required to quarantine for 14 days. A total of 38 such hotels have been ordered to transfer 700 quarantined guests by Friday (Aug. 21) or risk having their names disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) plans to allow ordinary hotels to offer the special lodging in order to boost the country’s quarantine capacity. The coronavirus task force believes the risk of infection is minimal as long as individuals are kept in absolute isolation and rigorous disinfection is practiced, wrote CNA.

There is no evidence suggesting COVID-19 can be transmitted from one room to another via air conditioning ducts, said CECC official Yang Chin-hui (楊靖慧).

This approach has been challenged by surgeon-turned-mayor of Taipei Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who said Tuesday (Aug. 18) that the central government’s lax attitude could result in a loophole in the fight against the pandemic. As most of the confirmed cases in Taiwan have been imported, “mixing arriving visitors with local citizens would increase the odds of potential virus transmission,” he cautioned.

Ko stressed that disease control at quarantine hotels is not about accessibility to protocols but comprehensive planning that involves staff training, planned movements, tightened hygiene for room service, etc.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City Government has called for subsidies for quarantine hotels to be extended, as they expire at the end of August. Currently, hotels authorized to offer quarantine services receive NT$1,200 (US$41) a room per night.