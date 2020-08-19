Time Travel with Madame Tussauds: Images of Singapore to launch new virtual tour

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 August 2020 - Madame Tussauds Singapore proudly introduces a brand new experience together with Team Building Team Learning (TBTL) Pte Ltd. "Virtual Images of Singapore" is an interactive learning journey for primary, secondary and tertiary students. Led by a time travelling host students will be transported to significant moments in Singapore's history without ever having to leave their seats. The virtual tour makes use of an interactive portal where the students can participate and strive for a top spot in the educational quiz.

"Virtual Images of Singapore" is a 1.5 hour interactive learning journey, which can be booked for up to ideally 25 people per session. Participants travel to historical moments such as the signing of the Singapore Treaty in 1819 and the moment Singapore became independent on the 9th of August 1965.

"Although we can still host groups to our attraction -- divided in smaller subgroups of 5 people, we did receive many requests for virtual group tours. That's why we started the partnership with TBTL. In order to continue delivering memorable, educational and safe experiences to local schools we wanted to change both our way of thinking and our way of working. We are happy that we are able to adapt Images of Singapore to the needs of our guests in these challenging times. We have received fantastic feedback on our new product and hope to take many more students on this fascinating journey through Singapore's history in future." said Alex Ward -- General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The new virtual and interactive program is based on the "Images of Singapore" experience. Madame Tussauds is located in Imbah Lookout on Sentosa and houses 5 experiences under one roof: Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore, Ultimate Film Star Experience, Spirit of Singapore boat ride and the Marvel 4D Experience.

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world's best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds' amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them -- and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds' gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour -- with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual's contribution, status and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees (peak season).





See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.





About Team Building Team Learning (TBTL) Pte Ltd

TBTL stablished in 2015 by Mr Melvin Chong and his team's passion in outdoor education and learning. Together, they started out organising school programmes for primary, secondary and tertiary school students such as fitness programs, teambuilding workshops and leadership camps. The company developed further to work with corporate organizations such as SportSG and ActiveSG. Driven by its core values, TBTL actively engage in innovation and seek partnerships to improve itself.