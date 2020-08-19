4.5, 4.2 magnitude earthquakes rock southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southern Taiwan's Tainan County was jolted by two earthquakes in quick succession on Wednesday (Aug. 19), with the first registering as a magnitude 4.5, followed by a second eight minutes later that came in at a magnitude of 4.2.

The epicenter of the first temblor, which struck at 8:33 a.m., was 33 kilometers northeast of Tainan City Hall at a shallow focal depth of 11 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Tainan City and Chiayi County and a 2 in Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung city. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, and Changhua County.



CWB map of first earthquake.

The epicenter of the second quake, which struck at 8:41 a.m., was 32.7 kilometers northeast of Tainan City Hall at a shallow focal depth of 11.2 kilometers. The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Tainan City and Chiayi County, a 2 in Chiayi City and Yunlin County, and a 1 in Kaoshiung City, Nantou County, Penghu County, and Changhua County.



CWB map of second earthquake.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.