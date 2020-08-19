  1. Home
4.5, 4.2 magnitude earthquakes rock southern Taiwan

Twin temblors: Tainan rattled by two earthquakes in excess of magnitude 4.0

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/19 09:26
(CWB map of 8:33 a.m. earthquake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southern Taiwan's Tainan County was jolted by two earthquakes in quick succession on Wednesday (Aug. 19), with the first registering as a magnitude 4.5, followed by a second eight minutes later that came in at a magnitude of 4.2.

The epicenter of the first temblor, which struck at 8:33 a.m., was 33 kilometers northeast of Tainan City Hall at a shallow focal depth of 11 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Tainan City and Chiayi County and a 2 in Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung city. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, and Changhua County.


CWB map of first earthquake.

The epicenter of the second quake, which struck at 8:41 a.m., was 32.7 kilometers northeast of Tainan City Hall at a shallow focal depth of 11.2 kilometers. The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Tainan City and Chiayi County, a 2 in Chiayi City and Yunlin County, and a 1 in Kaoshiung City, Nantou County, Penghu County, and Changhua County.


CWB map of second earthquake.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

