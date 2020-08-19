Bartomeu says Koeman set to become new Barcelona coach

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, walk onto the pitch for the second half of the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayer... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, walk onto the pitch for the second half of the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

Ronald Koeman is set to become the new Barcelona coach, club president Josep Bartomeu said on Tuesday.

Bartomeu said in an interview with Barça TV that negotiations with the Dutchman are advanced but that a deal had yet to be signed.

“If nothing changes Koeman will be Barcelona's new coach,” he said.

The announcement comes four days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

As a player, Koeman helped Barcelona clinch its first European title by scoring an extra-time winner in a final nearly two decades ago, and now the former defender is set to return to try to lift the club from its current crisis.

He will be replacing Quique Setién, who was fired after Friday’s collapse against Bayern.

The 57-year-old Koeman had been in charge of the Dutch national team since 2018 and had a contract that would end after the 2022 World Cup.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni