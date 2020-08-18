PGA Tour postseason begins as LPGA finally gets a major

PGA TOUR

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Site: Norton, Mass.

Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 7,342. Par: 71.

Purse: $9.5 million. Winner's share: $1.71 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Patrick Reed.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Jim Herman won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This starts the FedEx Cup playoffs, three tournaments that conclude with the Tour Championship and a $15 million bonus to the winner. ... The top 70 from 125 players who qualified advance to the BMW Championship next week at Olympia Fields. ... Justin Thomas is the No. 1 seed. The last time a player was the No. 1 seed in consecutive years was Tiger Woods in 2012 and 2013. ... Woods is in the field and starts the postseason at No. 49. This will be his sixth tournament of the season. ... The Northern Trust alternates between the TPC Boston and Liberty National. ... Bryson DeChambeau won the last time at TPC Boston in 2018 when it was the second of four postseason events. ... Wyndham Clark earned the 125th spot after missing the cut in the final regular-season event. He finished two points ahead of Fabian Gomez, who also missed the cut. ... Jordan Spieth, who hasn't reached the Tour Championship the last two years, starts this year at No. 100. ... Brooks Koepka was the No. 1 seed last year. He starts this year at No. 97. ... Players who failed to reach the postseason still have the same status they had at the start of the season because of tournaments lost from the pandemic.

Next week: BMW Championship.

LPGA TOUR

AIG WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Site: Troon, Scotland.

Course: Royal Troon GC. Yardage: 6,576. Par: 72.

Purse: $4.5 million. Winner's share: $675,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 1 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Hinako Shibuno.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open.

Notes: The Women's British Open was supposed to be the fifth and final major of the LPGA season. Because of the pandemic, it is the first major of the year. ... This will be the first Women's Open at Royal Troon, which only four years ago voted to admit female members. ... The first major of the year will be missing the top South Korean stars, including Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park. They have yet to play on the LPGA Tour since the return from the shutdown. ... Danielle Kang, going for her third straight victory last week in the Ladies Scottish Open, finished one shot out of a playoff. ... Stacy Lewis won for the first time since becoming a mother. Lewis won the Women's British Open at St. Andrews in 2013, the year Inbee Park was going for her fourth straight major. ... The next major will be in three weeks in California at the ANA Inspiration, originally scheduled for the first weekend in April. ... The R&A is now running the Women's British Open.

Next week: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHARLES SCHWAB SERIES AT BASS PRO SHOPS BIG CEDAR LODGE

Site: Ridgedale, Mo.

Course: Buffalo Ridge. Yardage: 7,036. Par: 71.

Purse: $3 million. Winner's share: $450,000.

Television: Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, TBD.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott Parel.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Notes: The tournament was recently added to the schedule and runs Wednesday through Friday. ... With his runner-up finish at Firestone, Scott Parel went to the top of the Schwab Cup standings. ... Jerry Kelly made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole during his Senior Players Championship victory. The last player to make an ace and go on to win was Scott McCarron two years ago in the Shaw Charity Classic. ... Retief Goosen, who won at Firestone last year, will join Kelly next year at The Players Championship, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. ... Five players are averaging 300 yards or more off the tee — Goosen, Vijay Singh, John Daly, Ernie Els and John Huston.

Next week: Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on Aug. 24-26.

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA WALES OPEN

Site: Newport, Wales.

Course: Celtic Manor Resort. Yardage: 7,354. Par: 71.

Purse: 1 million euros. Winner's share: 166,667 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Sam Horsfield won the Celtic Classic.

Notes: Horsfield has won, missed the cut and won in his last three starts. ... The Wales Open was a European Tour event from 2000 through 2014, a 15-year deal that included Celtic Manor hosting the Ryder Cup in 2010. ... Joost Luiten won the last edition of the Wales Open in 2014. ... Graeme McDowell won the Wales Open at Celtic Manor in 2010, and then won the clinching match for Europe later that fall. ... The field includes Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry and former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. ... This is the fifth of six events in the “U.K. Swing” and the second straight week of playing Celtic Manor. ... This is the final week for the leading 10 players on a special “U.K. Swing” points list earn spots into the U.S. Open at Winged Foot on Sept. 17-20. Chris Paisley and Andrew Johnston currently are tied for the 10th spot.

Next week: ISPS HANDA UK CHAMPIONSHIP

KORN FERRY TOUR

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Columbus, Ohio.

Course: Ohio State University GC (Scarlet). Yardage: 7,444. Par: 71.

Purse: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

2019 winner: Scottie Scheffler.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Stephan Jaeger won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next week: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: IOA Championship, Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. Defending champion: Jillian Hollis. Online: www.symetratour.com