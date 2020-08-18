American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Toronto
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Boston
|6
|17
|.261
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Texas
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Los Angeles
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Seattle
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
___
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego 14, Texas 4
Arizona 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.