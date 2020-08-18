  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/18 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 6 .727 _
Tampa Bay 14 9 .609
Baltimore 12 10 .545 4
Toronto 8 11 .421
Boston 6 17 .261 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 8 .652 _
Cleveland 13 9 .591
Chicago 12 11 .522 3
Detroit 9 11 .450
Kansas City 9 14 .391 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 7 .696 _
Houston 12 10 .545
Texas 10 11 .476 5
Los Angeles 8 15 .348 8
Seattle 7 17 .292

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.