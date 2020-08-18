  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/18 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 6 .727 _ _ 7-3 W-6 10-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 14 9 .609 _ 8-2 W-2 8-3 6-6
Baltimore 12 10 .545 4 1 7-3 L-2 4-7 8-3
Toronto 8 11 .421 4-6 W-1 2-5 6-6
Boston 6 17 .261 10½ 1-9 L-8 3-9 3-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 8 .652 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-2 5-6
Cleveland 13 9 .591 _ 7-3 W-3 6-4 7-5
Chicago 12 11 .522 3 5-5 W-2 4-8 8-3
Detroit 9 11 .450 3 4-6 L-6 4-9 5-2
Kansas City 9 14 .391 6 6-4 L-2 4-4 5-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 7 .696 _ _ 7-3 L-1 9-3 7-4
Houston 12 10 .545 1 6-4 W-5 9-4 3-6
Texas 10 11 .476 5 7-3 L-2 7-5 3-6
Los Angeles 8 15 .348 8 3-7 W-1 5-8 3-7
Seattle 7 17 .292 7 2-8 L-6 3-7 4-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 10 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-3 8-2 6-8
Miami 9 7 .563 1 _ 4-6 L-3 3-3 6-4
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 5-5 W-3 7-8 1-1
New York 10 14 .417 4 3 5-5 W-1 5-7 5-7
Washington 8 12 .400 4 3 4-6 L-1 2-8 6-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 14 7 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 8-5 6-2
Milwaukee 10 10 .500 1 5-5 W-3 2-6 8-4
St. Louis 5 5 .500 1 5-5 L-1 2-2 3-3
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 2 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 6 2-8 L-1 2-6 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 7 .708 _ _ 7-3 W-6 7-5 10-2
Colorado 13 9 .591 3 _ 4-6 L-1 7-6 6-3
Arizona 12 11 .522 ½ 7-3 W-5 7-4 5-7
San Diego 12 12 .500 5 1 4-6 W-1 6-4 6-8
San Francisco 8 16 .333 9 5 2-8 L-5 3-6 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.