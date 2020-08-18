  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/18 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 7 4 .636
Indiana 4 6 .400
Connecticut 4 7 .364 3
Washington 3 7 .300
Atlanta 2 9 .182 5
New York 1 9 .100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 1 .909
Las Vegas 8 2 .800
Minnesota 7 3 .700
Los Angeles 7 3 .700
Phoenix 6 5 .545 4
Dallas 4 7 .364 6

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.