Taipei Valentine’s Day to feature riverside fireworks

(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo) (Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An eight-minute fireworks display will form the centerpiece of the 2020 Taipei Valentine’s Day celebration, an event that will double as the traditional Qixi Festival, and the year 2020 will be skywritten in pyrotechnics along with colorful flowers.

The event will take place at Yenping Riverside Park between Dansuie River’s No. 3 and No. 5 water gates, which is to the west of Dadaocheng, one of Taipei’s oldest areas. Festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 22).

DJs, singers, and bands will be in attendance, including One-Fang (萬芳), Fang Wu (吳汶芳), and Eve Ai (艾怡良). The fireworks show kicks off at 8:20 p.m, according to the event’s official website.

Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) said that there will be a crafts fair and food trucks as well as romantic art installations of an Instagram-friendly nature.

Traffic control near the venue will be in effect, so public transportation is recommended.

How to get there?

(1) Take the MRT to Shuanglian station, go west, and walk along Minsheng West Road for about 15-20 minutes to No. 5 Watergate.

(2) Take the MRT to Beimen Station, go west, and walk along Civic Boulevard for about 3-5 minutes to No. 3 Watergate.

(3) Take the MRT to Daqiaotou Station, go south along Chongqing North Road, turn to Minsheng West Road, then walk west about 25 minutes to No. 5 Watergate.

(4) For those traveling by Taiwan Railway, HSR, or bus, please transfer to the MRT at Taipei Main Station take a train to one of the abovementioned MRT stations.

To find more information about the event, please refer to this site.



Eve Ai (left) and Liu Yi-ting (CNA photo)