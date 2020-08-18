Belarus live updates: Merkel calls for 'national dialogue'

Germany renews calls for a "national dialogue" between Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition

Belarus' ambassador to Slovakia has stepped down after declaring his support for protesters

EU leaders are to hold an emergency summit on Belarus on Wednesday where they might consider wider sanctions

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

11:02 Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leshchenya says he is stepping down after declaring his support for anti-Lukashenko demonstrators, according to independent news portal Tut.by.

He said resigning from his post was the "logical step" after he recorded a video message backing the protest movement over the weekend.

"I stand in solidarity with those who peacefully protested on the streets and in the cities of Belarus to make their voices heard," the ambassador said in the video.

Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic has offered Leshchenya asylum in the event that he is not able to return to Belarusia. Four other diplomats have also resigned in support of the protests.

10:30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko must move towards talks with the opposition "in order to overcome the crisis."

The chancellor made the comments in a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Merkel stressed that "the Belarusian government must put a stop to violence against peaceful protesters, release all political prisoners immediately and engage in a national dialogue with the opposition and society," her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Read more: EU emergency summit on Belarus: What's at stake?

In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin warned Merkel that foreign interference in the ex-Soviet state would be unacceptable and could escalate the situation.

Belarusians have been protesting for 10 consecutive days against the results of the August 9 presidential election. Lukashenko claimed a landslide win, but the opposition accuses him of rigging the vote to secure a sixth term in office. The international community has widely condemned the election process and the subsequent police crackdown on demonstrators. At least two people have died in the violence and thousands of others have been arrested.

Catch up on Monday's developments in Belarus here.

nm/aw (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)