Taipei Marathon eligibility drawing open for registration now

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taipei Marathon, which will start at Taipei City Hall Plaza on Dec. 20, has opened online registration for its drawing as of Tuesday (Aug. 18).

As a result of the pandemic, many marathons have been called off around the world. Taipei City Government announced in a press release that this year’s Taipei Marathon, which is in its 24th year, will be held as planned, and the slogan for the event is “Dare to breathe.”

Department of Sports (DOS) Director Lee Tsai-li (李再立) said at a press conference Tuesday that the biggest change this year will be in the race route. In the past, the route started and finished at Taipei City Hall Plaza; this year’s route keeps all the historic sites, shortens the riverside section, includes the area around Nangang Exhibition Center and Nanjing East Road, and finishes at Taipei Stadium.

Elite runners from many countries have been invited to participate, and arrangements are being made for them to undergo quarantine at local hotels. Temperature checks for runners will be required before the event starts, and the organizers recommend that they wear masks, at least at the beginning of the race.

Registration for the drawing, which is necessary due to demand, begins Tuesday and will be open until 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, per CNA. Only those whose names are drawn will be able to participate.

The event is divided into the marathon and half marathon categories, with the number of participants in the marathon capped at 9,000 and the number for the half marathon capped at 19,000. The entry fee for the marathon is NT$1,800 (US$60) and for the half marathon NT$1,200.

To learn more about the event, please refer to this site. To register for the drawing, please check here.