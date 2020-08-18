Taiwan’s population decline has started two years early: NDC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s population has started to decline two years early, causing the country to reach the projected phase of a super-aged society by 2025, the National Development Council (NDC) said Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Earlier forecasts by the government department saw the population starting to decline from its peak of more than 23 million in 2022 and saw the share of residents older than 65 exceeding 20 percent in 2026, CNA reported. The revised findings were part of the latest projections made by the NDC for the upcoming 50 years.

For the first time, this year the number of births was lower than the number of deaths, and due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there was also a decline in the influx of new residents. The drop in the number of children between the ages of 0 and 14, combined with high-quality healthcare, would result in the more rapid aging of society than expected, the NDC said.

Nevertheless, the period when residents between the ages of 15 and 64 account for more than 66.7 percent of the population, known as the “demographic dividend,” would last one year longer than previously predicted, until 2027, according to the government estimates.

The NDC said that Taiwan’s population will gradually drop to 15.81 million by 2070, falling below the 16.22 million reached in 1975.