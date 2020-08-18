  1. Home
Taiwan to send seeds into outer space

Taiwanese researchers join Japanese research program to observe how space environment affects germination

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/18 17:08
Taiwan one of nine countries participating in "Space Seeds for Asian Future" project. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will send seeds from four endemic plant species into space in October as part of the "Space Seeds for Asian Future" project initiated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

According to the National Space Organization (NSPO), Taiwan is one of the nine countries participating in the international research project. Seeds from 16 kinds of plants will be sent to the International Space Station for approximately four months before being sent back to their countries of origin in February.

The NSPO said the seeds will be planted once they return to Earth to determine how the different radiation levels and microgravity environment affect their genetic makeup. It added that the majority of participating nations have chosen seeds of plants that are endemic or have symbolic meaning, with Thailand selecting its national flower, the ratchaphruek, Malaysia picking holy basil, and New Zealand choosing pohutukawa.

After discussions between the NSPO and National Chung Hsing University, the Taiwanese researchers have chosen the Formosa lambsquarters, bell pepper, common sunflower, and Phalaenopsis equestris, a kind of butterfly orchid native to Taiwan.

NCHU professor Yang Chin-ying (楊靜瑩) said the orchid was selected because of its record of rare mutations and that sending its seeds into space might generate valuable data for future research. Meanwhile, the Formosa lambsquarters is a traditional crop grown by indigenous communities, and little research has been done on it.

The NCHU said the seeds were sent to Japan at the end of July and will be flown to the U.S. before being sent into space. NCHU Department of Plant Pathology associate professor Wang Chih-li (王智立) is in charge of applying for the phytosanitary certificates required by the agriculture departments of both countries, reported CNA.


Taiwan to send seeds of four plant species to outer space in October. (NCHU photo)
