Trade pact to deepen economic ties between Taiwan, US: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meeting with the delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham) on Tuesday (Aug. 18), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said a bilateral trade pact would further deepen the economic ties between Taiwan and the U.S. and spur growth for both countries.

Tsai met with AmCham Taipei Chair C.W. Chin on Tuesday morning, during which time she reiterated her administration’s intention to start negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. The agreement will benefit Taiwanese and American industries and deepen bilateral economic ties, remarked Tsai, adding that it will create a win-win situation for both countries.

The country will continue to improve its investment environment to attract foreign investors, said Tsai, adding that it will open both arms to welcome both investors and tourists from abroad.

Tsai expressed her appreciation to the AmCham representatives for supporting an FTA between Taiwan and the U.S. and for being a part of the government-led initiative to build a network for Taiwanese and American enterprises.

In its 2020 White Paper, AmCham called on the U.S. government to begin preliminary discussions for launching bilateral trade agreement negotiations. It also urged the U.S. to resume dialogue on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement with Taiwan, which was last convened in 2016.

The business association attributed China’s political pressure and Taiwan's ban on the import of American beef and pork products containing ractopamine to the stalled progress on FTA negotiations. It said a different strategy is needed by the U.S. administration to resolve issues that both countries have not agreed on while maintaining a positive dialogue on the trade pact.

Established earlier this month by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the Taiwan-U.S. Business Alliance is dedicated to promoting exchanges between Taiwanese and American industries and firms. It pledged to work with AmCham Taipei as well as the American Institute in Taiwan to provide services to Taiwanese companies interested in investing in the U.S.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar confirmed having discussed trade issues, including the trade agreement, with officials from the Taiwanese government during his trip to Taiwan last week. However, he declined to reveal any details.

Founded in 1951, the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei has been the biggest international business organization in Taiwan, representing the interests of 500 member companies in the global business community.