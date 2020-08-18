  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to raise minimum monthly wage by less than 1% in lowest hike since 2016

Minimum hourly wage to rise by 1.3% on Jan.1 if approved by Cabinet

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/18 15:59
Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (center, standing) addresses the meeting which decided to raise the minimum monthly wage by 0.84% 

Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (center, standing) addresses the meeting which decided to raise the minimum monthly wage by 0.84%  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The official minimum monthly wage is expected to rise 0.84 percent to NT$24,000 (US$815) per month from next Jan. 1, the lowest rate of increase since a freeze in 2016.

The present minimum monthly salary stands at NT$23,800 (US$808), while the hourly wage, now at NT$158 (US$5.37), will rise by 1.3 percent to NT$160 (US$5.43), CNA reported.

While the consensus was reached at a meeting Tuesday (Aug. 18) of a review committee consisting of representatives of labor, employers, academics and the Ministry of Labor, the Cabinet still has to give its final approval before the changes can go ahead at the beginning of the new year.

Employers remarked that a high increase would lower the willingness of businesses to go out and recruit more staff.

Over the past decade, hikes of the minimum monthly wage ranged from 1.2 percent to 5 percent, with the single exception the freeze in 2016. For the hourly wage, increases ranged from 3.2 percent in 2012 to 7.1 percent in 2019, with the planned 1.3 percent agreed upon Tuesday as the lowest rate of increase in a decade.
minimum wage
Ministry of Labor
wage increase
wage raise

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign students in Taiwan not subject to 20-hour working limit during school breaks
Foreign students in Taiwan not subject to 20-hour working limit during school breaks
2020/07/23 14:01
Taiwan to ease restrictions on farms hiring migrant workers
Taiwan to ease restrictions on farms hiring migrant workers
2020/06/10 12:32
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan’s production sector breaks 10,000
2020/05/25 21:05
Taiwan's number of furloughed workers reaches highest level since 2009
Taiwan's number of furloughed workers reaches highest level since 2009
2020/05/18 17:06
Malaysians second most numerous foreign professionals in Taiwan
Malaysians second most numerous foreign professionals in Taiwan
2020/04/30 17:07